PGGM Investments Has $232,000 Stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 205,568 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CNA Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 7.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,888,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,704,000 after acquiring an additional 134,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,464,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,077,000 after acquiring an additional 229,414 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in CNA Financial by 46.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 540,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 171,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CNA Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 20,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNA Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 67,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

CNA Financial stock opened at $30.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. CNA Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $51.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Article: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.