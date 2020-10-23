PGGM Investments Has $26.45 Million Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.20% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $26,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 83.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 654.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.26.

In other news, insider Terrence D. Matthews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Kuhlow sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $383,426.33. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,163 shares of company stock worth $13,612,718. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $127.47 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.29 and a 1 year high of $144.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.98.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 5.65%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

