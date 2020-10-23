PGGM Investments Has $28.19 Million Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

PGGM Investments raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 329.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 642,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 493,295 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in NetApp were worth $28,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in NetApp by 94.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,979 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 68,437 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,686 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. AXA boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 513.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 54,286 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in NetApp by 129.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,381 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in NetApp by 40.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 22,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,018,719.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,719.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.57. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.38.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. NetApp had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 240.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on NetApp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.