PGGM Investments Has $32.32 Million Holdings in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

PGGM Investments lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 211.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,609 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $32,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $273,651,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 303.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after purchasing an additional 216,047 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 454.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $99,894,000 after purchasing an additional 194,200 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 102.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 286,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,865,000 after purchasing an additional 145,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 197.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 191,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $80,916,000 after purchasing an additional 127,354 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $457.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $429.25. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.09.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 21.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORLY. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $573.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.15.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.39, for a total transaction of $1,205,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,080.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,850 shares of company stock worth $25,780,585. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

