PGGM Investments Has $32.59 Million Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,091 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $32,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,020,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after acquiring an additional 150,120 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 964,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 928,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,196 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

NYSE:BR opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.49. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.90 and a twelve month high of $145.23.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.87%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

In related news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total transaction of $3,133,015.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,889.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 7,979 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $1,035,833.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 189,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,553,765.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,677 shares of company stock worth $32,420,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

