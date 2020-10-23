PGGM Investments Has $34.14 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.27% of Seagate Technology worth $34,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 48.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 260.1% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.81.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 56.89%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $367,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,698 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,593. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.30.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

