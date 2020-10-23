PGGM Investments Increases Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 183.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 305,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 197,613 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.23% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $31,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 6,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHRW opened at $99.58 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.69%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 31,199 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $2,976,696.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.06, for a total transaction of $49,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,376 shares of company stock worth $3,276,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

