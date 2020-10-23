PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 50.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 276,804 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $76,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,084,248 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,780,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,095,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,528,899,000 after purchasing an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,109,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,327,335,000 after purchasing an additional 214,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock opened at $281.16 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $278.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.30. The company has a market capitalization of $302.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 11.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 13,680 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $2,658,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,304 shares of company stock worth $32,088,591. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.