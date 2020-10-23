PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,649,640 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,323 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Intel worth $137,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Intel by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 29,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 31.2% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth about $3,164,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,389,417 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $123,724,000 after purchasing an additional 655,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,524 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

