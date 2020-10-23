PGGM Investments Increases Stock Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.11% of J M Smucker worth $14,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in J M Smucker by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,317,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,268,000 after buying an additional 57,567 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,811,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,700,000 after purchasing an additional 184,206 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,105,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 726,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 433,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of J M Smucker by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 713,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,532,000 after purchasing an additional 106,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J M Smucker stock opened at $115.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.40. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.24. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.88 and a 52-week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,339.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Guggenheim raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.73.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

