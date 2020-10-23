PGGM Investments Invests $10.22 Million in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,123 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,987,643 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $772,387,000 after purchasing an additional 28,593 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,607,847 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $436,910,000 after acquiring an additional 92,827 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in VMware by 170.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,288,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $346,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,981 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,294,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in VMware by 42.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,554,369 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $240,710,000 after acquiring an additional 459,644 shares during the last quarter. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VMware from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

VMW opened at $147.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $62.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $173.37.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. VMware’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $1,694,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,037 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,857. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

