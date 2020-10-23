PGGM Investments Invests $15.15 Million in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 89,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 160.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.79. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LHX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

