PGGM Investments Invests $7.14 Million in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,141,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,266.7% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 48.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 7,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.32, for a total value of $2,132,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,229,880.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 25,303 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $7,272,841.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,385 shares in the company, valued at $72,830,450.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,174 shares of company stock worth $10,987,914 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $300.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $301.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $266.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.47. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.97 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

