PGGM Investments Makes New $35.07 Million Investment in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 355,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,073,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.19% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,572,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,073,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120,113 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,577,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,530 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $70,605,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,881,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,798.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 549,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,350,000 after buying an additional 530,271 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.50.

NYSE KEYS opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

