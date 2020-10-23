PGGM Investments Purchases 3,147 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.24% of DaVita worth $24,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in DaVita by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 105,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 111.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV lifted its position in DaVita by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV now owns 53,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on DVA shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $90.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.45. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.99 and a fifty-two week high of $92.67.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DaVita news, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,493,843.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

