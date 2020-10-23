PGGM Investments Purchases 33,550 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 33,550 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.16% of State Street worth $34,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in State Street by 131.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 30.2% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other State Street news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 62,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $4,112,161.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,312,787.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,062 shares of company stock valued at $4,170,599. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of STT stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

