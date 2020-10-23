PGGM Investments Purchases 42,384 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,384 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.12% of CDW worth $19,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDW. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 70.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $129.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

