PGGM Investments Purchases 575,000 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

PGGM Investments raised its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 146.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 967,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.13% of Corteva worth $27,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Corteva by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $50,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,010 shares of company stock valued at $227,172 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.28.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.72.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.