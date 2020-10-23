PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 355,066 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 355,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,073,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.19% of Keysight Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $106.26 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

