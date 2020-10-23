PGGM Investments Purchases Shares of 4,941 Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 210.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLX. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX opened at $209.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 1 year low of $144.31 and a 1 year high of $239.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 138.70% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

