PGGM Investments Raises Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,578 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.24% of Omnicom Group worth $25,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,467,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,995 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,578,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,522 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,517,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,363,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,758,000 after buying an additional 467,691 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMC stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $46.37 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.90%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OMC shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Standpoint Research assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

