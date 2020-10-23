PGGM Investments Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,401,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,702 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned about 0.06% of Pfizer worth $124,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Pfizer by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,047,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,197,000 after purchasing an additional 55,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,551,162,000 after acquiring an additional 830,299 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Pfizer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,702,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,204,000 after acquiring an additional 321,613 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,955,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

