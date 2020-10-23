PGGM Investments Raises Stock Position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,127 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.23% of Steris worth $34,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Steris by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,301,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,832,000 after buying an additional 1,221,720 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the second quarter worth about $84,605,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 4,021,612.5% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 321,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,367,000 after buying an additional 321,729 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,465,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Steris by 471.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 212,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,671,000 after acquiring an additional 175,654 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Steris news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total transaction of $3,816,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,590. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Steris from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Steris from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of STE stock opened at $188.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.66. Steris PLC has a one year low of $105.69 and a one year high of $192.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $668.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 26th. This is an increase from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

