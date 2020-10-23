PGGM Investments Sells 80,702 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

PGGM Investments decreased its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 80,702 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $5,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 15.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 19.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,284 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.77.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $353.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.95 and a 200 day moving average of $306.94. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cooper Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $236.68 and a 12-month high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

