PGGM Investments Sells 8,200 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 395.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

In related news, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.19, for a total value of $199,971.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,572.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.97, for a total transaction of $986,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,254 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,420.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,378 shares of company stock worth $3,902,812 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $173.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.22.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $239.33 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.38 and a 1 year high of $251.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.82 and its 200-day moving average is $211.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.