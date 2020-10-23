PGGM Investments Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 447.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $149.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.90 and a 52-week high of $158.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.19.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $736.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director P Mcglade David sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $1,912,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,004.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.64, for a total transaction of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,289.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,225 shares of company stock worth $7,888,152 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.92.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.