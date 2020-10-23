PGGM Investments Trims Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

PGGM Investments reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,038 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Illumina were worth $15,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Illumina by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,941 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Illumina by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,704,000 after acquiring an additional 55,378 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Illumina by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Illumina by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,024 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $325.92 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $404.20. The firm has a market cap of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 69.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $327.65.

In related news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total value of $1,416,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,508,849.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.85, for a total value of $1,169,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,610 shares in the company, valued at $30,256,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

