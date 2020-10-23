Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BOCOM International cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.77.

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $87.77 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.52 and a beta of 1.28.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.08 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 14.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 134,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 77,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

