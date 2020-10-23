Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PNFP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $44.94 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.79.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $297.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 11.92%.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gary L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $132,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,523.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 4,121 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $174,112.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 212,061 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,577.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at $91,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

