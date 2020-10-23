Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.55.

PINS stock opened at $50.81 on Tuesday. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.56 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.10.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $272.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 1,496,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $55,610,503.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,352.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,665,208 shares of company stock worth $174,643,324.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

