Piper Sandler Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KeyCorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. KeyCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BofA Securities cut KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

KeyCorp stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA boosted its stake in KeyCorp by 358.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 58,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at about $2,741,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 179.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in KeyCorp by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,920 shares during the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.