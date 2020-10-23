Piper Sandler Weighs in on Tapestry Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tapestry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the luxury accessories retailer will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of TPR opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tapestry by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

