Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) Trading 0.4% Higher

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.58 and last traded at C$2.58. 116,975 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 138,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.57.

The company has a market cap of $98.98 million and a P/E ratio of 4.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,016.70.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) (TSE:PTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$332.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$436.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc. (PTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PTG)

Pivot Technology Solutions, Inc provides IT services and solutions in the United States and Canada. It provides IT solutions and system integration services that include IT solutions focused on enterprise infrastructures, such as systems, storage, security, networking, and compliance; and IT services that enable businesses to optimize their IT infrastructure and enhance mission-critical processes.

