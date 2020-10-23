Pivotal Research Boosts Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $60.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Pivotal Research from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Crocs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.25.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $52.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Crocs has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $54.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 1.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 106.21%. The company had revenue of $331.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crocs by 210.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 70.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 12,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 148.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 94.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 94,620 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

