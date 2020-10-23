Pivotal Research Increases Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $30.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Pivotal Research from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.77% from the stock’s current price.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Boot Barn from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $33.25 on Wednesday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.97.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Boot Barn will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 698,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after buying an additional 536,775 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,446,000. Aperture Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 612,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,196,000 after buying an additional 246,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,155,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

