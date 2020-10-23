Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) vs. Town Sports International (NYSE:CLUBQ) Financial Review

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) and Town Sports International (OTCMKTS:CLUBQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.1% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.3% of Planet Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.2% of Town Sports International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Planet Fitness and Town Sports International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Planet Fitness 6.63% -9.31% 3.50% Town Sports International -34.10% N/A -5.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Planet Fitness and Town Sports International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Planet Fitness 0 4 13 0 2.76 Town Sports International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Planet Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $73.31, suggesting a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Planet Fitness’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Planet Fitness is more favorable than Town Sports International.

Risk and Volatility

Planet Fitness has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International has a beta of 2.8, meaning that its share price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Planet Fitness and Town Sports International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Planet Fitness $688.80 million 8.43 $117.69 million $1.59 42.19 Town Sports International $466.76 million 0.00 -$18.56 million N/A N/A

Planet Fitness has higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International.

Summary

Planet Fitness beats Town Sports International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment operates corporate-owned stores in the United States and Canada. The Equipment segment engages in the sale of fitness equipment to franchisee-owned stores in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 2,001 stores, including 1,903 franchised and 98 corporate-owned stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia. Planet Fitness, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

About Town Sports International

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its Websites. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 186 fitness clubs. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

