PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PMVP opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $42.93.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 950,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $17,100,000.00.

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.