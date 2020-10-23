PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $6.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.70 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

PPG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $133.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.48. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $138.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. CX Institutional grew its position in PPG Industries by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Motco grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1,781.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total transaction of $1,846,557.00. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

