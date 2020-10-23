PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PQ Group Holdings Inc. is an integrated, provider of catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals and services. It operates primarily in North America, Europe, South America and Asia. The company serves refinery, emissions control and petrochemical industries. PQ Group Holdings Inc. is based in MALVERN, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PQG. ValuEngine lowered shares of PQ Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.58.

PQG stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. PQ Group has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $17.26.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $359.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.56 million. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 6.71%. Research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in PQ Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its stake in PQ Group by 24.1% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PQ Group during the second quarter worth about $446,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PQ Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PQ Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

