Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Receives $22.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

PRIM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti boosted their price target on Primoris Services from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $186,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,586.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Tucker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $281,900. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 39.1% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 97,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Primoris Services by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 66,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 28,893 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 692.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 158,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 138,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $19.72 on Tuesday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $908.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.43 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

