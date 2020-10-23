Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $60.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 18.09%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BofA Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $105,640.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,886,568.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,157 shares of company stock valued at $336,782 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

