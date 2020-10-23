Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on PPG Industries from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.37.

Shares of PPG opened at $133.70 on Friday. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $69.77 and a 12-month high of $138.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

In other PPG Industries news, EVP Timothy M. Knavish sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $1,846,557.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.1% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

