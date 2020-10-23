Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.27). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.03 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brinker International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Brinker International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.77.

NYSE EAT opened at $46.09 on Friday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $50.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.16.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EAT. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Lousignont sold 3,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $116,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,081 shares in the company, valued at $734,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $49,621.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,268.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

