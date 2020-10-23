Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.26. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Northern Trust from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $85.76 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The stock has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Northern Trust’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $132,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

