Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Travelzoo Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travelzoo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 22nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Travelzoo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Travelzoo in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.06. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.22.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The information services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 103.25% and a negative net margin of 16.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Travelzoo by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Travelzoo by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 26,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travelzoo by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 10.4% in the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 66,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

