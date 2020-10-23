Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) Issued By William Blair

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for UniFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.08. William Blair also issued estimates for UniFirst’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%.

UNF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on UniFirst from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $173.47 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,612 shares of company stock valued at $490,178. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.