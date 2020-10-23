Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for First Midwest Bancorp Inc Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for First Midwest Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.27. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

