Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Pfizer Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Pfizer in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on PFE. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.43 on Friday. Pfizer has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The stock has a market cap of $207.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 847.5% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.