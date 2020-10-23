Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $66.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.02 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of ROIC opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 16.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the second quarter valued at $6,920,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 476,574 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,238,000 after purchasing an additional 425,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 781,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after purchasing an additional 407,450 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.