Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for SEI Investments Cut by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 28.47%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

SEIC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

SEIC opened at $51.94 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $35.40 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.85. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,574,754.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,752,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,546,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,921,668.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,868 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 325,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

